Valve says macOS Counter-Strike 2 ‘Not Happening’

Game developer Valve said in a support document that a Counter-Strike 2 macOS version isn’t likely happening.

In the newly-published FAQ, Valve confirmed that they will not support Counter-Strike 2 on macOS as the platform only represents less than 1% of active CS:GO players. The company said that the game will have support for 64-bit Windows and Linux moving forward.

CS: 2 forced a download on both Windows and macOS systems, which rendered the game on Mac unplayable. Worse yet, there is no option to roll back to CS: GO and macOS players can no longer access their accounts. Valve issued a workaround and said that Mac users can get a refund if they played CS:GO on Mac and most of their playtime was on the platform.

Valve said that Mac users will need to access a legacy version of CS:GO if they wish to continue playing.