Venmo and PayPal iOS Apps to have Tap to Pay soon

Apple Tap to Pay will soon arrive on Venmo and PayPal apps for the iPhone.

Tap to Pay is a new payment solution introduced in February 2022. The feature allows iPhones to accept Apple Pay, debit and credit card payments, as well as other digital wallets without needing additional hardware. Currently, Tap to Pay is only available for Square merchants and Apple Stores.

An iPhone XS or newer is required to use Tap to Pay. Sellers can open the app, present the iPhone to consumers so they can use the contactless payment method they prefer. Tap to Pay is also an option for Adyen and Stripe partners.

PayPal announced the integration today and says that US merchants can accept contactless credit and debit cards, as well as mobile wallets through the iPhone and a Venmo or PayPal app. Furthermore, PayPal mentioned that Apple Pay will be added as a payment option starting next year.