Verdy X Beats Collaboration Announced By Apple

Verdy, a Japanese Graphic Artist, and Beats are collaborating together to provide us with a Beats Pill holder that’s a collectible. The Vear bear sports a cream color and is holding the speaker in its mouth. The original from last year had the speaker in the figure’s paws.

Advertisements

The figure has been promoted on YouTube and Instagram by both Verdy and Beats in line with a hyper-limited release available on Thursday, August 21, which would be limited to London at the Dover Street Market. The bundle that features a Beats Pill and the collectible is set at £380, which is equal to a price point a bit over $500 in the US.

The bundle will be distributed across China, Japan, and the United States as the year goes on, but no specific pricing has been announced by Apple yet. The speaker included in the bundle is still the same, with nothing new and unique.