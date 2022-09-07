Verizon offering Apple One with eligible plans

Mobile network carrier Verizon is offering eligible customers Apple One for free in September.

The promotion is believed to coincide with the iPhone 14 launch. Users can avail of the individual plan, which costs $14.95 monthly and includes Apple TV+, Apple Music, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud storage. It’s reported that the free Apple One plan will be available for the network’s 5G Get More plan, which costs $90 per month for single users.

Verizon’s ‘Get More’ package has other streaming service perks, such as ESPN+, Hulu, Disney+, Google Play Pass or Apple Arcade and Apple Music. Plus, subscribers get unlimited data and 600GB cloud storage.

Verizon has not made the announcement yet, but it may be launched alongside Apple’s September 7 event ‘Far Out’. Furthermore, it’s yet to be determined if a purchase of the iPhone 14 is required, or if the package is available to current customers or only new ones.