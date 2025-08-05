News

Verizon Stops Apple Loyalty Discounts and Benefits

By Samantha Wiley
Verizon has begun sending legacy plan subscribers emails about Apple service loyalty benefits ending.

Select users with legacy plans will no longer have Apple Arcade access in September. This goes the same with Google Play Pass freebies, which will be discontinued on September 22. The company has bundled plans for 5G access, including Hulu, Disney+, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music, and the perks will still continue moving forward. Furthermore, Verizon will be removing loyalty discounts on line services next month, saying that they will ‘continue to improve’ their mobile network and offered services for subscribers.

In 2023, Verizon unbundled perks from its cellular services and rolled out three base plans. Subscribers will need to ‘buy’ add-ons for the services they want. At the same time, some of the select unlimited offers, loyalty account credits, Verizon loyalty, and line level loyalty discounts will be removed. Verizon is pushing users to pick the new myPlan options instead of legacy plans.

