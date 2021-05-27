Verizon unlimited plans come with free Apple Arcade for 6 months

Current Verizon and would-be subscribers will get Apple’s game subscription service free for 6 months if they sign up for an unlimited plan, with the promotion going live on May 25.

Verizon’s unlimited mobile plans will unlock Apple’s growing catalog of exclusive game library, all of which do not have ads or in-app purchases. Also, those who subscribe to ‘Get More Unlimited’ and ‘Play More Unlimited’ will have their free Apple Arcade extended to a year.

The promo deadline is set for August 19 this year. Once the free six month Apple Arcade subscription ends customers will be charged the usual $4.99 per month.

Apple Arcade is a game service that currently has more than a hundred titles. Some of the games were developed by LEGO, Konami, Square Enix, Sega and Capcom. It launched at 2019 with only a handful of games but has grown significantly since then.

The full details of Verizon’s Apple Arcade promo is available to view on the network provider’s official website.