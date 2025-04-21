News

Verizon Unlimited Ultimate plan gets more features

By Samantha Wiley
Verizon

Cellular service company Verizon recently updated its Unlimited Ultimate plan with new features.

Unlimited Ultimate is Verizon’s highest-tiered plan. With the new features in effect, customers can enjoy premium Hotspot data of up to 200GB. Unlimited data is also available in more than 200 countries, and subscribers can even pick one country where they can get 300 call minutes per month from the US. Worldwide, high-speed data is set at 15GB monthly, which gets capped at 1.5 mb/s once the limit is reached.

Verizon

Verizon’s highest plan supports streaming services such as Apple Music, Max, YouTube Premium, Netflix, and Hulu at an added cost. The price of the Unlimited Ultimate is set at $100 per month, but there’s a $10 discount when you activate automatic payment. Data, text, and talk are unlimited in Canada and Mexico. Other Verizon plans include the $75 per month Welcome and the $90 per month Plus.

