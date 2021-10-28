Veterans Day Activity Challenge to arrive on Apple Watch

Apple’s next Apple Watch Activity Challenge will be focused on Veterans Day.

Apple Watch users can earn themed animated stickers and a US flag-inspired badge award when they complete a workout for a minimum of 11 minutes on November 11. Other than that, they can get a sticker pack they can use in FaceTime, Messages and supported apps.

Apple invites users to ‘earn the special award on November 11 by doing any workout for 11 minutes or more’. The Cupertino-based company recommends using the Workout app or any platform that can add workouts to the Health app.

Apple began the Veterans Day event in 2017, with accompanying content collections of Apple’s online services or a donation supporting the veterans’ cause. In 2020, Apple had an Apple Music promo that gave veterans of the Reserve, National Guard and US Military four months free access to the music streaming platform, along with special content in Apple Books and Apple TV.