Video App Vine set to make a comeback

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
News

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has reportedly asked its engineers to bring back short-form video Vine before the end of 2022.

Video App Vine

Vine, a video app that allows users to create and share 6-second videos, may be coming to Twitter again. It was bought out by Twitter in 2012 and was shortly shut down in 2016.

Musk posted a Twitter poll, asking people if they wanted to have the app back- 69.5% of the respondents said ‘yes’ to the topic. The short-form video app could be used in competition with the popular social media platform TikTok. Engineers were asked to examine the code base, with one saying that it ‘needs a lot of work’.

Musk completed his purchase of Twitter on Friday to the tune of $44 billion, promptly laying off Parag Agrawal, Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadded, as well as the board of directors. Musk is now Twitter’s CEO and the sole director.

