Vintage Apple check with Steve Jobs’ signature goes on Auction

Several rare Apple-themed items have gone on the auction block, such as a vintage Apple check, a working Apple-1 computer, and a Time Magazine cover signed by Steve Jobs.

A batch of Apple memorabilia has been introduced as part of RR Auction’s ‘Remarkable Rarities’ collection. The vintage check is a noteworthy mention due to several characteristics. One, it was signed by Steve Jobs. Also, the check was dated to the founding of Apple as a company and reads ‘Apple Computer Company’.

In the RR Auction product listing, the check used Apple’s first address at ‘770 Welch Road, Site 154 in Palo Alto, which was the mail drop and answering service while the company was operating out of the Jobs’ home garage. It’s believed that the vintage check will sell for $25k minimum.

Other auction items include a hand-numbered Apple-1 computer that works, as well as a Time Magazine issue February 1982 with a Steve Jobs signature. The auction is live now and ends June 23.