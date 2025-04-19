‘Vision Air’ cable images leak online

Another leak of the upcoming ‘Vision Air’ device accessory has come online.

More images have been leaked on social media about the ‘Vision Air’ headset and the included power cable. The leaker with the handle ‘Kosutami’ recently said that the product will be thinner and have a titanium enclosure to be lighter. The leaker also said that the exterior will be aluminum, although there will be a special finish called ‘Midnight’. In the latest post, Kosutami revealed the power cable, which is in the same ‘Midnight’ finish as what he claimed. It’s worth noting that the current Vision Pro is available only in silver.

The cable reveals an aluminum connector in the color he mentioned. Apple might launch a new Vision Pro headset that has the M5 chip anywhere from 2025 to 2026. However, there have been reports of a lower-cost model, which could be the ‘Vision Air’.