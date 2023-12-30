News

Vision Pro 2 might have energy-efficient and brighter displays

By Samantha Wiley
Vision Pro 2

Apple’s next mixed reality display is rumored to have more energy-efficient and brighter displays, according to Omdia.

Omdia, a market research company claims that the second-generation Vision Pro will have better micro-OLED displays, an improvement over the WOLED technology of the first-generation model. The RGB OLEDos display might launch in 2027 and eliminate the need for a color filter by producing color and light directly on a layer. The result is higher brightness and greater efficiency compared to WOLED.

Vision Pro 2

Currently, only Samsung has the capability to produce RGB OLEDos displays after it bought eMagin. In similar news, Ming-Chi Kuo said that the second-generation Vision Pro has a 2027 launch timeline, and claims that there might not be any noticeable hardware improvements until that time. Several sources say that Apple is planning to produce a lower-end headset in 2025 but Apple has not confirmed this yet.

