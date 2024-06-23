News

Vision Pro App Store goes live in other countries

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

Apple recently announced that its Vision Pro App Store will be expanding to new markets, signaling the imminent launch of the headset soon.

The Apple Vision Pro launched in February exclusively in the US, with the Cupertino-based company promising more countries will have it in the coming months. Now, Apple is on track to fulfill the promise, bringing the Vision Pro to Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, and China on June 28 and the UK, Germany, France, Canada, and Australia on July 12. Preorders began for the first wave on June 13, while the second wave has a preorder date of June 28.

Apple Vision Pro

Apple claims that developers will not need to do anything, as the games and apps will be brought to the App Store via App Store Connect. iPhone and iPad apps can be set to become available on the platform interface. Pricing is believed to be more or less the same as the United States.

