Vision Pro apps launch on App Store

Apps have started appearing on the visionOS App Store.

Advertisements

The visionOS App Store officially launched in the middle of January sans apps. Now, that has changed and the App Store is active on the web. Users can click on the app and get taken to the webpage, view screenshots, and see device compatibility to see which ones are supported by the Vision Pro. Furthermore, the listings show visionOS capabilities as well as screenshots as to how the app appears on the headset.

The Vision Pro is set to launch soon, with preorders going live in January. Preorders will start arriving to customers who purchased the headset on the said date. Apple is also opening demo appointments on its US retail stores when the headset launches so customers could get a good fit and be trained with Vision Pro basics. Those interested can view the visionOS App Store on the official webpage.