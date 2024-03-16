Vision Pro apps support web browsing

Vision Pro users can now browse for apps they can download on a web browser.

The visionOS App Store platform is now viewable through web browsers such as Safari, Chrome, and Edge. This can be done by going to the Apple Vision web page, then clicking or tapping on the App Store. Games and app sections are separated into sub-categories, along with a separate section for compatible Apple Arcade titles. Similarly, the apps and games are arranged via Hot This Week, Don’t Miss, iPhone and iPad games, and What’s New. Users can also filter by type, including Entertainment, Productivity, Sports, Utility, Weather, and more.

The support for web browsing opens up the experience for non-Vision Pro owners and a way to see what’s available before opting to purchase the headset. While the apps are listed on the App Store individually since the product launched, it’s the first time Apple has an overview.