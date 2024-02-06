Vision Pro could soon launch in China in May

A new report from Asia claims that the Apple Vision Pro will launch in China between April and May.

Advertisements

According to Wall Street News, supply chain sources said that the headset will be released in China after the registration process. It’s believed that the Vision Pro’s approval before the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in the region will pave the way for the product entry. However, the initial units for China might be in short supply.

Apple mentioned during the US launch that the Vision Pro will be arriving in other countries in 2024, although the company has not disclosed the exact dates and which regions will get the headset first. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg claims that the Vision Pro’s launch in other parts of the world ‘won’t be much later’ after the product was introduced in the US. Gurman also mentioned that Canada and the UK might be the first international markets for the headset.