Vision Pro optimized apps reach 600+

Apps that are compatible with the Vision Pro have reached 600+, according to Apple.

The Vision Pro will soon launch, and there are already 600 apps that offer native support with visionOS. Sports and streaming apps like HBO Max, Red Bull TV, PGA Tour Vision, NBA, MLB, IMAX, and Disney+ are optimized for immersion and spatial elements. Soccer fans can get an MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app, while NBA enthusiasts can use Multiview to watch a maximum of five live broadcasts, check scores and stats in real time.

Other optimized apps include Word, Teams, OneNote, Excel, and Apple Arcade titles will be in full force as well, including Cut the Rope 3, LEGO Builder’s Journey, Super Fruit Ninja, and others. It’s worth noting that iPadOS and iOS apps will arrive on the headset’s App Store come launch time. Streaming apps like ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, and Peacock should work without a problem.