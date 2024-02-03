News

Vision Pro optimized apps reach 600+

By Samantha Wiley
Vision Pro

Apps that are compatible with the Vision Pro have reached 600+, according to Apple.

Advertisements

The Vision Pro will soon launch, and there are already 600 apps that offer native support with visionOS. Sports and streaming apps like HBO Max, Red Bull TV, PGA Tour Vision, NBA, MLB, IMAX, and Disney+ are optimized for immersion and spatial elements. Soccer fans can get an MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app, while NBA enthusiasts can use Multiview to watch a maximum of five live broadcasts, check scores and stats in real time.

Vision Pro

Other optimized apps include Word, Teams, OneNote, Excel, and Apple Arcade titles will be in full force as well, including Cut the Rope 3, LEGO Builder’s Journey, Super Fruit Ninja, and others. It’s worth noting that iPadOS and iOS apps will arrive on the headset’s App Store come launch time. Streaming apps like ESPN, Amazon Prime Video, and Peacock should work without a problem.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Anker Magnetic Battery
Enjoy a 50% Discount on the Anker Wireless Foldable Magnetic Battery
1 Min Read
Foldable iPad
Foldable iPad may launch in 2026
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro ‘First Timer’ Ad goes online
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple makes Developer Strap available for $300
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
Renewed 2021 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB is 20% Off
1 Min Read
Vision Pro Apps
Vision Pro apps launch on App Store
1 Min Read
Apple Devices
Apple devices reach 2.2 billion globally
1 Min Read
Romoss Portable Charger 30,000 mAh Power Bank
The Romoss Portable Charger 30,000 mAh Power Bank is 57% Off
1 Min Read
macOS
macOS 14.4 public beta launches
1 Min Read
Webex Video Calls
Webex video calls now available on Apple TV 4K
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
2012 13-inch MacBook Pro added to obsolete list
1 Min Read
Apple 96W USB-C Power Adapter
Apple’s 96W USB-C Power Adapter is 44% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?