Vision Pro owners report hairline crack issue

Some Apple Vision Pro owners have reported a hairline crack forming on their front cover glass.

Images of a hairline crack right in the middle of the headset’s front glass have circulated on the web. The owners say that they have never mishandled or dropped their headsets, and yet a long and vertical crack has run around the nose bridge version. It’s believed that there’s a weak point of tension in the area where the laminated glass curvature is not strengthened. The manufacturing defect is only limited to a handful instead of a known issue.

Reports claim that the crack appeared out of nowhere and for no reason after connecting to the external battery pack. The units were stored overnight along with the soft front cover. The cover glass repair will cost around $300 and $800 without AppleCare coverage. Some said Apple charged them the fee as it’s not officially a manufacturing defect.