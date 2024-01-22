Vision Pro to allow AirPlay mirror content

Apple recently confirmed that its Vision Pro headset will support AirPlay on various Apple and AirPlay-supported devices.

Content from the Vision Pro can be sent to an Apple TV, Mac, iPad, or iPhone, or any TV that supports AirPlay as needed. The tech specs page for the Vision Pro reveals content can be mirrored at 720p resolution to show other people the content displayed on the headset. Alternatively, the headset’s display can be a second monitor for a Mac using the Mac Virtual Display feature. AirPlay 2 technology can connect the Mac to the Vision Pro, and a visual representation will appear within the headset space. Apple said that the Vision Pro can be an ‘enormous, portable 4K display.’ for users.

iPad and iPhone models have received the capability to connect to the Vision Pro and receive content in iPadOS 17.2 and iOS 17.2. Users must enable AirPlay and Handoff in General settings.