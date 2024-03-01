Vision Pro to make global debut before WWDC

Apple’s Vision Pro headset might launch in more countries before this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the Vision Pro will soon be available in other regions before the annual developers conference in June. The Vision Pro initially launched in the US and is expected to have a global release soon. It’s believed that the headset will arrive in the UK, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia, but localization efforts suggest that it will also arrive in Spain, Italy, Germany, and France.

Kuo mentioned that demand for the headset has slowed down since it launched in February 2. Headset shipments in the US is estimated to be around 200-250 thousand units although he still considers it a ‘niche market.’ The Vision Pro’s launch in the US was ‘higher than expected’ due to early adopters, and Kuo estimated that the current return rate stands at less than 1%.