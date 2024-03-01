News

Vision Pro to make global debut before WWDC

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Vision Pro

Apple’s Vision Pro headset might launch in more countries before this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference.

Advertisements

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the Vision Pro will soon be available in other regions before the annual developers conference in June. The Vision Pro initially launched in the US and is expected to have a global release soon. It’s believed that the headset will arrive in the UK, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia, but localization efforts suggest that it will also arrive in Spain, Italy, Germany, and France.

Apple Vision Pro

Kuo mentioned that demand for the headset has slowed down since it launched in February 2. Headset shipments in the US is estimated to be around 200-250 thousand units although he still considers it a ‘niche market.’ The Vision Pro’s launch in the US was ‘higher than expected’ due to early adopters, and Kuo estimated that the current return rate stands at less than 1%.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Anker
Anker’s 100W USB-C GaN II Charger Gets $32 Discount
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
MicroLED Apple Watch Ultra project paused
1 Min Read
Apple Self-Repair Service
Apple self-repair service to include M3 Macs
1 Min Read
Neuromancer
‘Neuromancer’ slated for Apple TV+ launch
1 Min Read
Anker Power Station
Save $40 on the 60,000 mAh Anker Power Station
1 Min Read
Apple ID
Apple ID to undergo rebranding
1 Min Read
iMac with M3 Chip
iMac with M3 chip appears on refurbished section
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
Snap Up a 9th-generation iPad at $80 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Bands
New Apple Watch bands to launch soon
1 Min Read
Beats Solo 4 Headphones
Beats Solo 4 headphones in the works
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple gets out Of electric vehicle industry
1 Min Read
Samsung ViewFinity 5K Computer Monitor
Get a Whopping $600 Off on the Samsung ViewFinity 5K Computer Monitor
1 Min Read
Lost your password?