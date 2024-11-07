News

visionOS 2.2 first beta seeded to developers

By Samantha Wiley
visionOS

The first beta for the visionOS 2.2 has been rolled out to developers and delivers the wide and ultrawide modes for the Mac Virtual display as promised.

This feature lets the Apple Vision Pro headset act as an external display for the Mac, something that’s been an option since the release of the visionOS, but now there are more options to choose from, which are made available in the visionOS 2.2 first beta.

visionOS

The ultra-wide Mac display is compared to using two on-hand 4k Displays that are placed beside each other on your desk, but set virtually. With this update, the Virtual Display for the Mac now has three settings: Wide, Ultrawide, and Normal size. The visionOS 2.2 is predicted to launch for the public with the iPadOS 18.2, iOS 18.2, macOS Sequoia 15.2, tvOS 18.2 and watchOS 11.2 this coming December.

TAGGED: , ,
