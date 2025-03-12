visionOS 2.3.2 is now live

Apple recently made its visionOS 2.3.2 software available to the public.

visionOS 2.3.2 is a minor update for visionOS 2, which launched in September last year. All Vision Pro users can access and download the update for their headsets by going to the Settings section, under General, and finally, the ‘Software Update’ option. Also, users will need to remove their Vision Pro. It’s worth noting that there’s a progress bar they can see on the front display. The device has to have a sufficient charge and connected to the internet as well.

For the update, Apple notes that it includes security updates and bug fixes, as well as a specific playback issue concerning a few streaming content. The full patch notes and information can be viewed on Apple’s official page. visionOS 2.3.2 is live via OTA updates, and a restart may be required.