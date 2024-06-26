News

visionOS 2 beta developer seed launches

By Samantha Wiley
visionOS 2

The second visionOS 2 beta software update was released to developers.

The latest software update arrived two weeks after its predecessor and is now available to access for developers. Those registered can download and open it through the Settings, then Software Update, and under the ‘Beta Updates’ section. Make sure to toggle Developer Beta to get the right software. For this to work, an Apple ID connected to a developer account is required.

visionOS 2

Apple highlights the ability to turn 2D photos into 3D via machine learning, as well as new hand gestures for accessing Control Center and Home View. In addition, Home View can now be customized with apps that can be rearranged. Train support has been added to Travel Mode, and guest profiles can be stored for 30 days. Mac Virtual Display will have larger-sized and higher resolution displays, similar to two 4K screens side by side, and AirPlay will be added too.

Lost your password?