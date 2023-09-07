visionOS App Store to become available on developer beta

Apple’s App Store for the Vision Pro operating system might be available in future developer betas.

The Cupertino-based company will be adding the App Store on visionOS for developers in upcoming beta versions. This means developers will soon have a way to access iPad and iPhone apps for the mixed reality headset. It’s believed that Apple has delayed this for a length of time to foster innovation and create new experiences for the Vision Pro.

On Apple’s developer site, an announcement claims that developer beta releases will have the App Store in the fall season. The company says that iPad and iPhone apps will gain a spot in the Vision Pro’s App Store by default.

The Vision Pro is expected to launch in the first few months of 2024. Apple maintains by saying that customers will be able to use iPad and iPhone apps when the mixed reality headset arrives on their doorsteps.