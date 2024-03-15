News

VLC media player might arrive to Apple Vision Pro

By Samantha Wiley
VLC Media Player

Open-source media player VLC is expected to arrive on the Apple Vision Pro.

Lowpass recently reported how VideoLAN is developing a headset version for Apple’s headset, claiming that the developers already have a working app on the Vision Pro. The reason for the release, according to Jean-Baptiste Kempf, VideoLAN president, is that the user base is ‘too small’ and that he’s not sure there are any use cases yet.

VLC recently passed the 5-billion download mark on mobile and desktop platforms. The project launched 23 years ago and continues to do well with users, offering multiple codec support and the ability to play media through VCDs, audio CDs, DVDs, and other protocols. Kempf mentioned that the company is working to add FAST channels and ad-supported online media so users can immediately make use of the app on their Vision Pro devices. The latest public release of VLC is available to download on the Mac through the official VideoLAN website.

