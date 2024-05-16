News

VMWare Workstation Pro and Fusion Pro now free to use

By Samantha Wiley
VMWare

Virtualization software company VMWare recently declared its Workstation Pro and Fusion Pro available to download for free for personal use.

Advertisements

Fusion is a software that allows Mac users to run operating systems such as Windows 11 on their machines. Personal use is for free, but those who use it for work and enterprise settings can avail of the paid commercial subscription through the official Broadcom website. Broadcom announced via a blog post that both Workstation Pro and Fusion Pro will have two license models, a Paid Commercial Use and a Free Personal Use. Users can decide whether they need a commercial subscription or not.

VMWare

In the same post, the company said that Fusion Player and Workstation Player will be discontinued. Existing users can opt for the more advanced Pro without paying a fee. VMWare Player now comes bundled with the Workstation Pro. VMWare was acquired by Broadcom in November last year.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple
New accessibility features announced in iOS 18
1 Min Read
M4 iPad Pro
M4 iPad Pro models arrive in Australia and New Zealand
1 Min Read
11-inch OLED iPad Pro
The 11-inch OLED iPad Pro is $49 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
watchOS 10.5 releases with new watch face
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro may arrive in other countries after WWDC
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
ChatGPT for Mac to launch soon
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C is $69 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone
US iPhone sales remain steady despite weakening smartphone demand
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro instrumental in precision surgeries
1 Min Read
Gamma
Playstation emulator ‘Gamma’ launches on iPhone
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
Enjoy a $149 Discount on the M3 MacBook Air
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
New patent application hints at Touch Bar for Apple Pencil support
1 Min Read
Lost your password?