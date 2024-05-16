VMWare Workstation Pro and Fusion Pro now free to use

Virtualization software company VMWare recently declared its Workstation Pro and Fusion Pro available to download for free for personal use.

Advertisements

Fusion is a software that allows Mac users to run operating systems such as Windows 11 on their machines. Personal use is for free, but those who use it for work and enterprise settings can avail of the paid commercial subscription through the official Broadcom website. Broadcom announced via a blog post that both Workstation Pro and Fusion Pro will have two license models, a Paid Commercial Use and a Free Personal Use. Users can decide whether they need a commercial subscription or not.

In the same post, the company said that Fusion Player and Workstation Player will be discontinued. Existing users can opt for the more advanced Pro without paying a fee. VMWare Player now comes bundled with the Workstation Pro. VMWare was acquired by Broadcom in November last year.