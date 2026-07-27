Voice Mode Feature Launched by Claude for Sonnet and Opus AI Models

Voice mode for Claude has been updated by Antrophic for better support for their stronger models for Sonnet and Opus to branch out a feature that was exclusive to Haiku, the simplest and fastest model of Claude in the past.

Users are able to have full conversations with the AI instead of typing and reading prompts and responses made, and allow them to switch between the models offered by Claude in the middle of their talks.

Desktop, Android, the Web, and iOS support Voice mode, with the feature stated to be working the best on phones. The feature will count to the usage limits for daily prompts on the platform, with the Fable Model not yet supported just yet.

OpenAI also released a voice feature they call GPT-LIve for the Desktop that can run many agents on ChatGPT. It will be distributed on Windows and macOS that have paid subscriptions.