VR market can get a ‘Boost’ From Apple headset

Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo expects the VR market will get a lot of attention when the Apple mixed reality headset is announced this year.

Speculations and rumors about the Apple headset point to the hardware being introduced for WWDC 2023. Kuo fuels the sentiment by posting online that the mixed reality headset will be announced, and that Apple is ‘well prepared’ for the new device. In line with this, Kuo also believes that it will bring a lot of good not just for supply chain members, but the VR market as well.

Kuo mentioned that the ‘top 5 most expensive materials’ for the headset are the Goretek power supply, Cowell camera modules, Everwin Precision casing, TSMC dual processors, and Sony micro OLED displays. Cowell will be the biggest beneficiary in profit and revenue, according to the analyst.

If the announcement is well-received, Kuo believes that headsets will be catapulted into ‘the most important new investment trend’ within the consumer electronics market.