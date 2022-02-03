Wacom’s Drawing Tablet Can Be Bought for $20 Off

by
Wacom’s Drawing Tablet

Want a more intuitive way to edit photos, take notes and draw on a computer or laptop? Wacom’s Student Drawing Tablet is just the thing. Today, the One by Wacom is down to just $39.95 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
One by Wacom Student drawing tablet for Windows PC, Mac and certified Works With Chromebook, Small One by Wacom Student drawing tablet for Windows PC, Mac and certified Works With Chromebook, Small $59.95 $39.95 Buy on Amazon

The drawing tablet is compatible with Windows and Mac, and comes with a pressure-sensitive pen for intuitive thickness. The experience is much akin to drawing or writing on paper, and using it is just a matter of plugging in the device and playing.

The tablet is a serviceable 6 x 3 inches, and can be easily put away in storage or a bag when not in use. Register the student tablet and you can get up to 3 months of Clip Studio Paint Pro for Chromebooks, and Collaboard, Limnu, Pear Deck, ExplainEverything and Kami app access for free.

Get One by Wacom Student Drawing Tablet for just $40 today!

Latest News

iLounge > News > Wacom’s Drawing Tablet Can Be Bought for $20 Off