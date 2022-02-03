Wacom’s Drawing Tablet Can Be Bought for $20 Off

Want a more intuitive way to edit photos, take notes and draw on a computer or laptop? Wacom’s Student Drawing Tablet is just the thing. Today, the One by Wacom is down to just $39.95 from its original price of $60 on Amazon.

The drawing tablet is compatible with Windows and Mac, and comes with a pressure-sensitive pen for intuitive thickness. The experience is much akin to drawing or writing on paper, and using it is just a matter of plugging in the device and playing.

The tablet is a serviceable 6 x 3 inches, and can be easily put away in storage or a bag when not in use. Register the student tablet and you can get up to 3 months of Clip Studio Paint Pro for Chromebooks, and Collaboard, Limnu, Pear Deck, ExplainEverything and Kami app access for free.

Get One by Wacom Student Drawing Tablet for just $40 today!