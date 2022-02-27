Wacom’s highly rated drawing tablet is down 29%

Creating and editing content has never been easier, thanks to premium drawing tablets. Today, you can get the Wacom Intuos Drawing Tablet for just $49.95 from its original price of $70 on Amazon.

Wacom’s premium graphics tablet supports a variety of platforms, including Mac, PC, Android and Chromebook. It offers 4096 pressure sensitivity for precision drawing, photo editing and painting in any app or program.

The tablet has a generous active area at 6 by 3 inches, which is still portable and can be used where there’s limited space. Plus, you can use it with either your left or right hand. You can set shortcuts on the ExpressKeys (four at a time) for convenience and greater efficiency.

The product also has a 3 month EdTech software, the Kami app, Pear Deck, Collaboard, Limnu, Explain Everything, Corel AfterShot Pro 3 and Corel Painter Essentials 8 for 90 days and 2 years of Clip Studio Paint Pro. At $20 off, now’s your chance to grab the discounted Wacom Intuos Drawing Tablet!