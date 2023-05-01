Wales and England shuts down NHS COVID-19 app

The National Health Service in the UK has shut down its COVID-19 app as of Thursday in Wales and England.

Users in the affected region will see a notification that the alerts are no longer functional. BBC News reports that the app will be completely removed from the App Store in May. At the height of the pandemic, the COVID-19 alert app was used to reduce the spread of infection in the country. Research recently revealed that the NHS app was instrumental in avoiding one million cases in Wales and England.

The NHS COVID-19 app was introduced by Apple and Google in 2020 as part of a push to reduce the spread of COVID-19. The API exposure notification app gained 30 million downloads during those years and was instrumental in the Test and Trace process.

The NHS COVID-19 app has also shut down in the Northern Ireland and Scotland regions.