Wallet App ID Support Opens in Colorado

Apple Wallet users in the state of Colorado can now add their licenses and IDs to serve as valid identification at select airports.

The news was announced by the Colorado Department of Revenue, with the benefit of getting through TSA checkpoints with the Wallet-based ID or license at the Denver airport. Individuals with a valid, ID or license issued by the Colorado state will now be able to digitize their IDs and store them in their iPhones.

The Department of Revenue mentioned that the Wallet-app ID is meant as a complementary companion to the physical version. Those in Colorado must continue carrying their ID and licenses with them at all times and be prepared to present them when needed.

A video guide of how an ID or license can be added to the Wallet app is available to watch on the official YouTube channel of the Colorado Department of Revenue.