Warped kart racers now playable on Apple arcade

Apple’s game subscription platform has gained a new racing kart game, featuring some of the most popular cartoon characters from the 20th Television franchise.

‘Warped Kart Racers’ is an arcade-style casual racer that allows up to eight players to race and be the first to the finish line. The game has a battle element with power-ups that give karts speed boosts or weapons to get ahead.

‘Warped Kart Racers’ features iconic characters such as Terry from ‘Solar Opposites’, Stan from ‘American Dad’ and Hank from ‘King of the Hill’, as well as Peter from ‘Family Guy’. In total, there are 20 playable characters to use in multiplayer or solo races. Extra levels and characters can be unlocked by completing the single player campaign. It’s available to download and play via the Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade costs $4.99 a month and features original game titles with no additional payment or in-app purchases.