Washington, DC is offering free AirPods as incentive for COVID-19 vaccinations in teens

Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington DC has announced that teens who would get a COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for a free pair of AirPods.

The Hill has reported that people aged 12 to 17 who receive their first shots in Johnson MS, Sousa MS or Brookland MS will get AirPods for free, and have a chance to win a $25K scholarship, headphones or an iPad.

The Washington mayor tweeted the requirements on social media- students will have to get their shots at any of the 3 Youth Vaccine Giveaway locations along with a legal guardian or parent. They will need to present their school ID, report card, proof of enrollment as well. Afterwards, they can choose to get a gift card or an AirPods.

Guardians and parents can get a gift card as well for accompanying their kids and receiving their first shot at the site. The AirPods are on an ‘as supplies last’ clause.