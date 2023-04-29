    Washington Dulles Airport Security Seizes Fake AirPods Pros and Apple Watches

    NBC Washington recently reported that the security at Dulles International Airport confiscated a total of 50 Apple Watches and 1,000 AirPod Pros in March.

    Around $300,000 worth of counterfeit Apple products were seized by authorities at the Washington Dulles Airport. The shipments were believed to have been from China and destined for a Fairfax County address. Customs suspected the packages and held the goods for investigation. No one has been charged for the products as of yet.

    Spotting original AirPods is becoming harder since fake goods manufacturers are improving their craft. However, there are several telltale signs that tell you a product you’re buying is fake, including loose plastic packaging, darker text, stiffer silicone ear tips, and a lack of a serial number. To make sure you’re getting an original Apple item, enter the serial number on Apple’s official website, which can be found by going to the device’s Settings page.

