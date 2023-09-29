watchOS 10.1 developer beta goes live

Apple has released the developer beta version of watchOS 10.1.

Beta program participants can now get their hands on the latest watchOS 10.1 software through the Apple Developer Center and by logging in with their accounts. Alternatively, they can update their beta devices directly as long as the previous version is installed and they are signed in. Developer releases usually precede public beta versions quickly, which are then available to download on the Apple Beta Software Program.

The first beta, watchOS 10.1 followed the public release of watchOS 10 that launched on September 18. Although there aren’t any release notes, it’s safe to say that the update contained performance improvements, bug fixes, and tweaked features.

Apple does not recommend installing the developer beta on primary devices or daily drivers as there might be bugs or glitches that result in data loss or failure.