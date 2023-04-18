watchOS 10 ‘Biggest Software Update’ according to Bloomberg

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple’s upcoming watchOS will be ‘the biggest update’ since the operating system was launched in 2015.

In Gurman’s ‘Power On’ newsletter, it’s reported that watchOS 10 will have an updated interface and bigger enhancements, among other things. However, the analyst failed to provide any exact details, so we’ll just have to wait until Apple officially announces them during the WWDC keynote this year.

Gurman added that since Apple will be focusing on other hardware watchOS will have minimal updates after that. After the WWDC event in June, the watchOS 10 beta will be available to access on the Apple Developer Program website. watchOS 10 is expected to be revealed alongside macOS 14, iOS 17, and other hardware in the keynote event. watchOS 10 public beta is set to be released in July and can be accessed by users who have signed up for the Beta Software Program.