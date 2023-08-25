watchOS 10 public beta now live

Apple has released a new watchOS 10 public beta update in line with the 7th developer beta release.

Those interested can download the update after switching to the iOS 17 public beta on the iPhone and signing up for a beta software account. Once this is done, users can open their Watch app on the iPhone and head to General > Software Update, and choose the option ‘watchOS 10 Public Beta’. Those who are already in the beta program can download the latest update in the same section.

watchOS 10 public beta brings new features, such as Smart Stack, widgets, several built-in apps, and overhauls of Heart Rate, Activity, Messages, Home, Maps, Weather, and others. It’s also worth noting that the Snoopy and Palette watch faces are included with the update.

The watchOS 10 public beta is a preview of what’s to come in just a few months’ time. Apple is expected to launch watchOS 10 this fall.