watchOS 7.3 released to the public

Apple has outed its third iteration of watchOS 7 to Apple Watch users. watchOS 7.3 came in a month after watchOS 7.2 and features several updates and quality of life changes.

watchOS 7.3 brings ‘Time to Walk’, a new addition to Apple Fitness+. Here, users can listen to inspiring stories from athletes, music artists and influential people as they complete a walking workout.

ECG functionality has expanded to Thailand, Philippines, Mayotte and Japan, while irregular rhythm notifications will soon be arriving on the said countries. The update features a new Unity Watch Face with changing shapes and inspired by the Pan-African Flag, and a bug fix for the Notification Center and Control Center Zoom glitch.

watchOS 7.3 is available to download now at the Apple Watch app via the iPhone. It can be found in General, then Software Update. For uninterrupted update it’s recommended that the Apple Watch is in close proximity to the iPhone and has at least 50% battery charge.