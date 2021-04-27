watchOS 7.4 now allows Face ID unlocks on iPhone

Apple has recently released watchOS 7.4, which has a feature that allows Apple Watch users to unlock their iPhones even if they’re wearing a face mask.

The update is now available to Apple Watch users. To initiate the download, users can go their iPhones, choose My Watch on the Apple Watch app and going to General and Software Update.

Once the update is downloaded on the iPhone, users will need to put their Apple Watch on a charger for the update to be installed.

Alternatively, Apple Watch users can go to their smartwatch’s Settings, then General and Software Update. In the same manner the device has to be placed in a charger for the update to start.

Face ID unlock is the headliner feature in the watchOS 7.4 update. To enable this, users will need to go to their iPhone’s Face ID & Password via Settings, then choose ‘Unlock with Apple Watch’.