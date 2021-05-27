watchOS 7.5 released, Brings Apple Card Family and Podcast subscription support

A new watchOS update has recently been released and brings several noteworthy additions to Apple’s smartwatch hardware.

watchOS 7.5 has finally been launched following beta testing. While performance improvement is the main focus, Apple Watch users can look forward to access their subscription content and Apple Card Family.

With Apple Card Family, spouses and kids aged 13 and above can make purchases using an Apple Card from a primary cardholder. Podcast content locked behind a paywall is now accessible through the Apple Watch.

watchOS 7.5 also brings ECG to Peru and Malaysia. The ECG app is now accessible on Apple Watch Series 4 models and above. Furthermore, the irregular heart rhythm notification option can now be enabled as well.

To update to watchOS 7.5, the device has to be connected to the iPhone and contain a charge of at least 50%. Connect the watch to a compatible charger and the update should initiate.