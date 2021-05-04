watchOS 7.5, tvOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6 get second developer betas

Apple has recently issued new developer betas of its Apple software, namely the watchOS 7.5, tvOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6 and iOS 14.6.

The second round of downloads can be found at the Apple Developer Center site and available for those who have enrolled in the program. The update can also be initiated via OTA, or over the air for devices that have the first beta software, which was launched April 22.

Apple has not named any specific new features for its iOS 14.6 second beta release. Based on the history and version number changes the new beta software will most likely have changes than improvements and bug fixes.

In similar news, Apple has also released the software beta for the HomePod. Currently, HomePod mini and HomePod beta is only available to testers.

Apple does not recommend installing the beta software on main devices as it could lead to lost data and other issues.