WatchOS 8.5 is now live

Apple has recently made its minor update for the watchOS available to download.

watchOS 8.5 hosts several under-the-hood patches, specifically core software technology. Upon checking release notes it seems that there aren’t any new features for users, and several aimed at app developers.

watchOS developers can now choose an Apple Pay preferred payment network on Apple Watch, and this won’t overwrite default settings. Apple TV purchases can be authorized via the user’s Apple Watch using a side button double tap.

Apple also includes several improvements and bug fixes, more specifically making for better download and transaction experience within the App Store.

Build model for watchOS 8.5 is 19T242 and is available for Apple Watch 3 and later users. The update is usually done via OTA, but you can force a manual download by connecting your Apple Watch to your iPhone and going on the Apple Watch Settings app.