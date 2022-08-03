watchOS 9 public beta launches

Apple has begun distribution and testing of the second public beta of its upcoming watchOS 9 update.

Non-developers and those interested can get the beta update ahead of time, although there might be several bugs and glitches. The process involves updating the iPhone to the latest iOS 16 public beta, then getting the proper profile for watchOS 9 from the official beta software website.

The option can be accessed through General, then Software Update and the Apple Watch. The user’s smartphone needs at least 50 percent battery life and charging, as well as in the vicinity of the iPhone.

watchOS 9 contains several interesting features. Custom workouts are added with programs for swimmers, triathletes and runners in mind. The ECG app now has AFib History, and there are four new faces- Astronomy, Metropolitan, Playtime and Lunar. Sleep tracking is now expanded to have sleep stages. A new Medications app has been added as well.