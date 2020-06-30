watchOS 7 brings ability to share watch faces

Apple recently held its annual developers conference in new online only fashion. Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 saw Apple show off its new upcoming major software updates to iOS, macOS, watchOS, iPadOS, and tvOS.

watchOS 7 brings some interesting new features that make the smartwatch more sociable. Following the public release of watchOS 7, users will be able to share their custom watch faces with their friends and family.

Apple will allow users to share their personalized watch faces through the Messages app and other social media platforms. It will be possible to share custom personalized watch faces right from the companion app on the iPhone. The Watch companion app stores the collection of all the custom personalized watch faces and users can select one and share them through Apple Messages, Mail, and other apps.



Apple Watch users can also share their watch faces right from the smartwatch by “touch and hold” operation of the watch. A popup will show a share icon and selecting that option will allow users to share their watch faces with others. At present, in the developer betas of iOS and watchOS, the ability of sharing watch faces only works with Apple’ Messages app.

On the receivers end, users will simply have to tap on the watch face to open it in the Apple Watch companion app to try it out. Users can also directly open the shared watch face on the Apple Watch using the Messages app and add them to their watch.

Personalized watch faces can also contain information from third-party watch apps and in that case, the companion app will allow users to install the necessary apps to run the custom shared watch face.

Users will be able to easily edit others’ custom watch faces when they are shared. They can edit them to their liking.