Weather App Dark Sky shuts down today

Popular weather app ‘Dark Sky’ is officially shut down today, January 1.

Dark Sky has been removed from the App Store in September after Apple announced that they will no longer support it. As part of its campaign to encourage users to switch to its default Weather app, the Cupertino-based company said that Weather has been updated with notable features, including severe weather notifications, high-res radar maps, hourly forecasts, and hyperlocal forecasts.

Apple is set to shut down Dark Sky’s API on March 31 and introduced a replacement, the WeatherKit API for third-party apps. Existing users will find that the app no longer works, and that it could not be downloaded on the App Store.

The Weather app though is available as a free download. To get the Dark Sky features, users are recommended to update to the latest version, as well as update their operating systems to iOS 16, macOS Ventura, or iPadOS 16.