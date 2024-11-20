News

WeChat introduces passkey technology for their iOS app

By Samantha Wiley
WeChat

WeChat is integrating passkey support in their iOS app, enabling those who are not in China to log into the messaging platform via their passcode, TouchID, or FaceID instead of entering a password, which is the standard way.

Apple presented the passkey for the iOS 16 to provide a more convenient and secure verification method to identify yourself instead of using a password, thus preventing any unknown person from logging in and becoming a victim of identity theft or phishing attack. WeChat joins the list of companies that have integrated passkey technology into their platform, with the likes of TikTok, Microsoft, Google, and PayPal.

WeChat

To set it up, users must have an iPad or iPhone that runs on iOS 16 or a later version with a two-step authentication activated along with iCloud Keychain in the Apple Account that‘s being used, then go to the settings of the WeChat App under Account & Security.

