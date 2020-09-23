Western Digital’s New Portable SSDs are Just $108

Thinking of upgrading your portable storage drives to newer and faster SSDs (solid state drive)? WD has just given you a reason to do so today.

The newly released WD My Passport SSDs are down to just $108 for the 500GB version, originally $120 on Amazon. Should you need more space, there’s the 1TB version for $169.99, which was originally $200.

With the upgrade you get the NVMe technology to reach up to 1050 mbps in transfer speeds and up to 1000 mbps in write speeds. The shell is shock and vibration resistant so you can count on the SSD being useful for a lot longer. Also, the My Passport SSD is cross compatible with USB-C and USB 3.2 Gen 2 devices.

WD has come up with password protection and hardware encryption via 256-bit AES technology, as well as simple backup procedures. You can choose from Gray, Red and Blue.

Take $12 and $30 off on the 500GB and 1TB SSD deal and upgrade to solid state today!