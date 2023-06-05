WGA plans on disrupting Apple’s WWDC event

The Writer’s Guild of America is planning a protest at Apple Park on June 5.

The WGA continues its strike with an ‘Apple Day of Action’ at the start of this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference and several other Apple Store locations in the US. Instead of pickets, the organization will hand out leaflets to let people know about their situation. WGA says that the reason why they target Apple is because of Apple TV+ and its heavy reliance on writers. Earlier this year, some shows such as ‘Severance’ and ‘Loot’ have been affected by strikes.

June 5 is a big day for Apple since it’s the first day of the WWDC 2023. However, it remains to be seen how much the WGA will disrupt the activities. The organization held a continuing strike following a failed contract negotiation between studios and writers, with the goal of having a sustainable profession and fairer pay.