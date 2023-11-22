WhatsApp adds account email address verification

Messaging app WhatsApp recently introduced a new email address verification process for account authentication.

A new option has appeared in WhatsApp for email address linking. Email verification now requires users to authenticate their account even without a six-pin code sent via SMS, which could prove to be handy in instances where there’s no cellular signal. WABetaInfo says that the new feature is rolling out as part of the 23.24.70 WhatsApp update for iOS. Email address verification can be toggled through Settings, then Account, and finally Email Address.

Other than email address verification, WhatsApp is developing a username feature to provide people with a way to use the app with added privacy. The company is still working on the username option with no exact release date.

WhatsApp users can check and see if the new update is on the App Store to gain access to email address verification.